Karnataka Leaders Advocate Green Initiatives During World Environment Day Eco-Walk
During the World Environment Day 2025 eco-walk in Bengaluru, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar emphasized promoting greenery, clean air, and banning plastic in every household. Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre highlighted government efforts to address plastic pollution, aiming to inspire community involvement and awareness among students and citizens.
- Country:
- India
In Bengaluru, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre led the World Environment Day 2025 eco-walk, underscoring the city's reputation for greenery and its exemplary clean environment. Shivakumar called for every household to embrace these virtues, advocating for climate clubs in schools to instill awareness in future generations.
Speaking at the Vidhan Soudha, Shivakumar hailed Bengaluru as a 'garden city' and remarked on its pleasant climate compared to other regions. He underlined the city's significance by choosing it as the event's venue, emphasizing the need for students and citizens to visit and appreciate Vidhan Soudha's uniqueness.
Minister Eshwar Khandre highlighted governmental measures to tackle plastic pollution, urging collective action to transform anti-plastic efforts into a people-powered movement. The eco-walk aimed to raise awareness about environmental conservation, with Shivakumar and Khandre stressing the importance of implementing laws and fostering community participation to save the Earth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
