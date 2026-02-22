Left Menu

Clearing the Oceans: Mumbai's Battle Against Plastic Pollution

The Ocean Cleanup, led by Boyan Slat, is set to deploy barriers on Mumbai's waterways to curb plastic pollution. Annually, India contributes significantly to global plastic waste. The initiative aims to capture 62 tonnes of plastic annually and hopes to expand beyond Mumbai, targeting other major coastal cities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-02-2026 14:59 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 14:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a bid to address the growing plastic pollution crisis, Boyan Slat's The Ocean Cleanup is launching a new initiative in Mumbai. The Netherlands-based nonprofit plans to install barriers in the Trombay and Malad waterways, aiming to capture at least 62 tonnes of plastic waste each year before it reaches the ocean.

India, deemed the largest contributor to global plastic waste, generates 9.3 million tonnes of plastic waste annually, with 3.5 million tonnes mismanaged. Boyan Slat highlights the challenges of inadequate waste management systems in rising economies like India where rivers are often used as waste disposal avenues.

While long-term solutions lie in expanding India's waste management capacity, these barriers offer a short-term respite, buying time until systemic issues can be addressed. The initiative echoes successful strategies from cities like Amsterdam, and once established, aims to expand to other major Indian coastal cities.

