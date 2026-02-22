Clearing the Oceans: Mumbai's Battle Against Plastic Pollution

In a bid to address the growing plastic pollution crisis, Boyan Slat's The Ocean Cleanup is launching a new initiative in Mumbai. The Netherlands-based nonprofit plans to install barriers in the Trombay and Malad waterways, aiming to capture at least 62 tonnes of plastic waste each year before it reaches the ocean.

India, deemed the largest contributor to global plastic waste, generates 9.3 million tonnes of plastic waste annually, with 3.5 million tonnes mismanaged. Boyan Slat highlights the challenges of inadequate waste management systems in rising economies like India where rivers are often used as waste disposal avenues.

While long-term solutions lie in expanding India's waste management capacity, these barriers offer a short-term respite, buying time until systemic issues can be addressed. The initiative echoes successful strategies from cities like Amsterdam, and once established, aims to expand to other major Indian coastal cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)