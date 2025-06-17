Left Menu

Bridging Financial Gaps: The LGBTQIA+ Community in Focus

The latest India Protection Quotient study by Axis Max Life highlights financial disparities faced by the LGBTQIA+ community. Key concerns include lower Protection Quotient and Knowledge Index scores compared to the digital urban average. It calls for inclusive financial products and heightened awareness to bridge these gaps.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2025 10:54 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 10:54 IST
Bridging Financial Gaps: The LGBTQIA+ Community in Focus
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The India Protection Quotient study, conducted by Axis Max Life in collaboration with Kantar, has spotlighted significant protection gaps for the LGBTQIA+ community. The group's Protection Quotient score lags at 35, far below the digital urban average of 56, indicating a need for urgent financial inclusivity.

Additionally, the community scores 61 on the Knowledge Index, compared to 74 for Digitally Savvy Urban Indians, highlighting a noticeable awareness deficit. This has contributed to a decline in perceived financial security and heightened concerns over medical costs and potential breadwinner loss.

Prashant Tripathy, CEO of Axis Max Life, stressed the imperative for the insurance industry to adapt and provide more inclusive products and advisory services, aligning with the evolving societal dynamics and identity diversity within India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025