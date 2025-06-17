Left Menu

Caste Controversy: Congress Takes Aim at BJP over Census

Congress leader Pawan Khera criticizes BJP for not mentioning caste in the recent Census document, questioning their commitment to social justice. Highlighting successful models in Telangana, Khera urges the central government to adopt similar practices, as BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla counters allegations, accusing Congress of spreading misinformation.

Congress leader Pawan Khera (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In a sharp critique aimed at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress leader Pawan Khera on Tuesday expressed skepticism over the absence of caste mentions in the latest Census notification. Khera suggested that the BJP's historical opposition to caste-based socio-economic surveys casts doubt on their intentions.

Khera mocked the BJP's reluctance to explicitly include the term 'caste', citing successful implementation in Telangana as a model. He urged the central government to follow Telangana's example, where comprehensive census efforts reportedly ensured accuracy and informed progressive policy-making.

Conversely, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla accused the Congress of distorting facts, asserting that the government's stance on the caste census has been transparent, and accused Congress of misleading the public and engaging in falsehoods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

