HDFC Life and Digamber Capfin Join Forces for Rural Insurance Enhancement

HDFC Life partners with Digamber Capfin Ltd. to cover micro loans, enhancing financial inclusion in rural India. This collaboration leverages Digamber Capfin's network across several states, expanding life insurance access and aiming to insure underserved regions, contributing to financial security for economically weaker sections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-06-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 14:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to boost financial inclusion across India's rural sectors, HDFC Life, a leading life insurance provider, has teamed up with Digamber Capfin Ltd. The partnership targets micro loans, aiming to extend life insurance coverage to underserved regions through Digamber Capfin's comprehensive network.

Covering 120 districts across nine states, including Rajasthan, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh, the alliance endeavors to bridge the financial inclusion gap. The initiative aligns with HDFC Life's goal of reaching out to diverse, previously untapped communities, fulfilling the industry's broader vision of 'Insurance for all by 2047'.

Vineet Arora, Executive Director at HDFC Life, emphasized the association's potential to secure futures for economically weaker individuals. Rajiv Jain of Digamber Capfin echoed this, highlighting the social security benefits for entrepreneurs in challenging economic conditions, delivered through streamlined customer-centric processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

