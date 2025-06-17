ADNOC's Ambitious U.S. Energy Investment Plans

The state oil company of the United Arab Emirates, ADNOC, is planning a substantial increase in its U.S. energy investments, CEO Sultan al-Jaber announced on Tuesday. The company aims to boost investments six-fold to $440 billion over the next decade, targeting opportunities in liquefied natural gas and petrochemical sectors. This move reflects the U.S. as an 'investment imperative' for ADNOC.

ADNOC's focus in America will also involve significant renewable energy projects, intending to multiply its footprint with 5.5 gigawatts of renewable energy and storage facilities across the country. In alignment with these goals, UAE renewable energy company Masdar and the investment arm XRG have inaugurated a new office in Washington, underscoring their commitment to strengthening U.S. ties.

These announcements coincide with a broader UAE strategy, initiated during President Trump's visit to Abu Dhabi last month, to cement a $1.4 trillion decade-long investment plan. This ambitious agenda focuses on deepening collaborations with the U.S. in energy, artificial intelligence, and manufacturing, potentially shaping a coordinated path for mutual growth as emphasized by UAE officials, including Mariam Almheiri, CEO of 2PointZero.

(With inputs from agencies.)