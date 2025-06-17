Punjab Achieves 99.56% Vaccination of Cattle Against FMD
The Punjab Animal Husbandry Department announced that it has vaccinated over 57.84 lakh cattle against foot and mouth disease (FMD), covering 99.56% of the state's livestock. This initiative, backed by 900 veterinary teams, was undertaken to prevent economic losses due to the disease.
The Punjab Animal Husbandry Department has announced a major milestone in its ongoing fight against foot and mouth disease (FMD). Over 57.84 lakh cattle have been vaccinated, achieving a 99.56% coverage rate across the state's livestock.
Gurmeet Singh Khuddian, Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries, stated that this free-of-cost vaccination was crucial to sustaining animal welfare and supporting farmers. The initiative involved 900 veterinary teams, ensuring that livestock farmers could easily access the service.
FMD poses a significant threat to livestock, mainly due to its capacity to cause decreased milk production, leading to substantial economic losses. This large-scale vaccination effort marks a major advancement in disease prevention and control, aiming to secure the livelihoods of livestock-dependent communities.
