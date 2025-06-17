Air India Flight Cancellations Highlight Operational Challenges Amid Regulatory Scrutiny

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) reported the cancellation of 83 flights in Air India's wide-body operations, primarily affecting Boeing 787 aircraft, from June 12 to 17, 2025. This announcement came following a high-level meeting with senior officials of Air India and Air India Express, both currently running over 1,000 flights daily across domestic and international routes.

The cancellations resulted from a confluence of airspace closures, especially over Iranian territory, which led to diversions, delays, and further operational disturbances. In light of this, the DGCA stressed on maintaining regulatory compliance and enhancing operational reliability, urging airlines to adopt alternate routing strategies and ensure clear communication with passengers to mitigate disruptions.

No major safety concerns were found during the DGCA's surveillance of Air India's Boeing 787 fleet, although comprehensive safety inspections are ongoing. With a total of 33 Boeing 787 aircraft in its fleet, Air India is conducting enhanced safety checks, with many aircraft already approved, while others remain under evaluation at maintenance facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)