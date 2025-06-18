Stablecoins Legislation Signals Major Shift in Crypto Regulation

The U.S. Senate has advanced groundbreaking legislation to regulate stablecoins, a growing segment of the cryptocurrency market. The passage of the GENIUS Act, which stands for "Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for US Stablecoins," marks a pivotal move in the legislative landscape.

Passed by a vote of 68-30, the bill saw bipartisan support, with some Democrats crossing party lines. Concerns were raised regarding former President Donald Trump's crypto interests, yet the legislation is seen as a key step towards regulation. The bill seeks to establish guardrails and consumer protections amid an ever-expanding digital asset market.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent highlighted the potential $3.7 trillion growth of the stablecoin market by the decade's end. Despite some political friction, the bill's passage underscores a commitment to making the U.S. a leader in the global crypto economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)