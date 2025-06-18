Tragic Love: Couple Takes Their Lives Amidst Parental Refusal in Telangana

In a heartrending incident in Telangana's Siddipet district, a young couple, Shiva and Kalpana, tragically ended their lives following their parents' refusal to endorse their love marriage, according to local police reports.

The Inspector of Gowraram's local police station confirmed that the couple died by suicide shortly after learning of the arranged marriage plans for Kalpana to her brother-in-law, which led Shiva to take his own life. Kalpana soon followed suit upon hearing the tragic news.

In a separate incident in Telangana's Nizamabad district, another couple, identified as Srinivas and Mamatha, allegedly succumbed to suicide amidst reported financial and health crises, as stated by Nizamabad Town police officials. Investigations for both cases are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)