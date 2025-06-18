Left Menu

Tragic Love: Couple Takes Their Lives Amidst Parental Refusal in Telangana

In Siddipet district, Telangana, a young couple ended their lives after being denied their desire for a love marriage. Shiva and Kalpana's suicides were linked to parental objections. In a related tragedy, another couple in Nizamabad allegedly took their lives due to financial stress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 10:39 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 10:39 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartrending incident in Telangana's Siddipet district, a young couple, Shiva and Kalpana, tragically ended their lives following their parents' refusal to endorse their love marriage, according to local police reports.

The Inspector of Gowraram's local police station confirmed that the couple died by suicide shortly after learning of the arranged marriage plans for Kalpana to her brother-in-law, which led Shiva to take his own life. Kalpana soon followed suit upon hearing the tragic news.

In a separate incident in Telangana's Nizamabad district, another couple, identified as Srinivas and Mamatha, allegedly succumbed to suicide amidst reported financial and health crises, as stated by Nizamabad Town police officials. Investigations for both cases are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

