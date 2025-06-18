Congress Challenges Modi's Silence on US Mediation Claims
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has called on Prime Minister Modi to convene an all-party meeting regarding President Trump's mediation claims between India and Pakistan. Ramesh criticized Modi's 37-day silence post-G7 Summit, emphasizing India's stance against third-party mediation. Tensions heighten as US-Pakistan ties are scrutinized.
- Country:
- India
In a sharp political move, Congress' Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi hold an all-party meeting to address the nation's position on US President Donald Trump's mediation claims between India and Pakistan. Ramesh criticized Modi for his prolonged silence of 37 days following a reported conversation with Trump during the G7 Summit.
The Congress leader expressed concerns over the disparity in statements issued by India and the US after Modi's 35-minute phone call with Trump. Ramesh questioned the authenticity of the statement released by India, urging Modi to involve opposition leaders in clarifying India's rejection of any third-party mediation, a message supposedly conveyed to Trump.
Ramesh also criticized Pakistan's Field Marshal Asim Munir's comments linking them to terrorism in Pahalgam, questioning Trump's association with him. This came as Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed Modi's stance against mediation and discussed India's Operation Sindoor with Trump, who reportedly supports India's anti-terrorism efforts. Misri emphasized that no mediation or trade discussions occurred during this high-level conversation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick
A Vision from the Frontlines of Shekar Hospital reimagines Universal Insurance for India’s growing demand for quality healthcare.
Expect India-US trade deal in not-too-distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick
"Trip of a lifetime, meeting PM Modi was very special": US Second Lady Usha Vance recalls India visit and her children's experience