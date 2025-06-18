Congress Challenges Modi's Silence on US Mediation Claims

In a sharp political move, Congress' Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi hold an all-party meeting to address the nation's position on US President Donald Trump's mediation claims between India and Pakistan. Ramesh criticized Modi for his prolonged silence of 37 days following a reported conversation with Trump during the G7 Summit.

The Congress leader expressed concerns over the disparity in statements issued by India and the US after Modi's 35-minute phone call with Trump. Ramesh questioned the authenticity of the statement released by India, urging Modi to involve opposition leaders in clarifying India's rejection of any third-party mediation, a message supposedly conveyed to Trump.

Ramesh also criticized Pakistan's Field Marshal Asim Munir's comments linking them to terrorism in Pahalgam, questioning Trump's association with him. This came as Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed Modi's stance against mediation and discussed India's Operation Sindoor with Trump, who reportedly supports India's anti-terrorism efforts. Misri emphasized that no mediation or trade discussions occurred during this high-level conversation.

(With inputs from agencies.)