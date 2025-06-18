Sambhal Boosts Security with Comprehensive CCTV Network

Sambhal is taking significant steps to bolster its public safety measures by installing a comprehensive CCTV surveillance system, announced Municipal Council Executive Officer Mani Bhushan Tiwari on Wednesday. The initiative sees over 220 cameras to be deployed at 60 strategic sites across the city.

Approved during a Development Committee meeting led by the District Magistrate, the project is backed by a budget of Rs 2 crore. It entails the installation of 227 advanced cameras, including cutting-edge ANPR and PTZ models, enhancing the city's monitoring capabilities in areas under Kotwali and Sambhal police jurisdictions.

Cyber Lens Firm is spearheading the project's execution, with Harshit Sharma confirming that installations are underway at major roads and entry-exit points. A centralized control room at the ASP's office will allow citywide surveillance and emergency response, promising improved law enforcement and e-governance integration.