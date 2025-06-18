Ohmium International Appoints Markus Tacke as CEO, Aims for Global Expansion

PEM hydrogen electrolyser manufacturer Ohmium International announced the appointment of Markus Tacke as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective from July 1, 2025. Tacke, who brings over two decades of experience from Siemens, will succeed Arne Ballantine, who co-founded the company. Under Tacke's leadership, Ohmium aims to bolster its global reach and commercialize its cutting-edge green hydrogen technologies.

According to Ahmad Chatila, Board Chairman of Ohmium, Tacke's skill set will be crucial for the company as it seeks to enhance its commercial alliances and meet ambitious targets. Outgoing CEO Ballantine expressed confidence in Tacke's ability to steer the company towards future growth, emphasizing support for the transition.

Ohmium, with headquarters in the United States and manufacturing operations in India, is strategically positioned to tap into the surging demand for clean energy solutions. The company boasts a 2 GW project pipeline spanning three continents, reflecting its commitment to reducing carbon emissions in challenging sectors globally.

