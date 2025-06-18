Left Menu

Ohmium International Appoints Markus Tacke as CEO, Aims for Global Expansion

Ohmium International has named Markus Tacke as its CEO effective July 2025, succeeding Arne Ballantine. With extensive experience at Siemens, Tacke is poised to drive Ohmium's global efforts in green hydrogen solutions. The company focuses on expanding its commercial deployments and international market presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 14:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

PEM hydrogen electrolyser manufacturer Ohmium International announced the appointment of Markus Tacke as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective from July 1, 2025. Tacke, who brings over two decades of experience from Siemens, will succeed Arne Ballantine, who co-founded the company. Under Tacke's leadership, Ohmium aims to bolster its global reach and commercialize its cutting-edge green hydrogen technologies.

According to Ahmad Chatila, Board Chairman of Ohmium, Tacke's skill set will be crucial for the company as it seeks to enhance its commercial alliances and meet ambitious targets. Outgoing CEO Ballantine expressed confidence in Tacke's ability to steer the company towards future growth, emphasizing support for the transition.

Ohmium, with headquarters in the United States and manufacturing operations in India, is strategically positioned to tap into the surging demand for clean energy solutions. The company boasts a 2 GW project pipeline spanning three continents, reflecting its commitment to reducing carbon emissions in challenging sectors globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

