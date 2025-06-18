KMF to Open Nandini Outlets in Bengaluru Metro Amid Amul Controversy

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced today that the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) has been directed to open Nandini outlets in eight metro stations in Bengaluru. This decision comes in response to opposition criticisms after Amul inaugurated outlets at two metro stations.

Speaking from his official residence in Kumarapark, Shivakumar stated, "BMRCL issued a global tender, and Amul was the sole applicant. We have instructed KMF to submit its application to BMRCL, allowing Nandini outlets in the remaining stations." Additionally, discussions with MLAs regarding the Greater Bengaluru Municipal Corporation elections and the formation of corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority were held.

The Deputy CM also mentioned new initiatives, including a waste disposal helpline under the Swachchaa Bengaluru initiative, and the launch of an 'e-khata' campaign aimed at enhancing property registration processes. On infrastructure, Shivakumar assured quality checks on ongoing white-topping work and addressed concerns about the city's maintenance and tree management.

(With inputs from agencies.)