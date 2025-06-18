Calcutta High Court Orders Resumption of MGNREGA in West Bengal

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday issued a directive to the Centre to recommence the distribution of funds under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) in West Bengal from August 1. The court also permitted the Union government to implement necessary measures to prevent corruption in the process. The case is set for further hearings after August 15.

Between 2022-23 and 2025-26, West Bengal was slated to receive specific allocations. From 2016 over a span of six years, the state was allocated ₹50,593 crore under the MGNREGA scheme. Allegations of financial irregularities emerged for an amount totaling only ₹9.20 crore, with actions reportedly taken. The associated documents and records were submitted to the Ministry of Rural Development.

The High Court emphasized that the 100-day work scheme is a prolonged, centrally funded initiative, with funds deposited directly into workers' bank accounts. It underscored the resumption of the scheme as pivotal for public interest. A division bench led by Chief Justice T. S. Sivagnanam maintained that despite confirmed instances of fund misuse in four districts, a three-year suspension of the entire scheme was unwarranted.

BJP leader Amit Malviya hailed the ruling as a significant setback for the Mamata Banerjee administration, characterizing it as a substantial victory against corruption. He noted that controlling oversight would now lie with the Central Government, ensuring strict monitoring. He declared that funds recovered from any scams would be directed to the Consolidated Fund of India rather than party coffers, projecting that poor beneficiaries would finally receive their due entitlements.

Trinamool Congress also expressed approval of the verdict, asserting it as validation of their resistance against the purported discrimination. They highlighted the decision as a monumental win for the people of Bengal, recognizing the hardships faced by the millions holding job cards. TMC reiterated their commitment under the guidance of Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee to fight for their rights.