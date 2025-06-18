Empowering Odisha's Tribals for a Prosperous Future

In a pivotal address at the Adivasi Shakti Samabesh in Mayurbhanj, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi declared the empowerment of tribals and Dalits as crucial for building a prosperous Odisha by 2036. This initiative goes beyond mere slogans, forming a strategic cornerstone for the state's upcoming centenary celebrations in 2036.

Majhi emphasized that the government's commitment is not a tactic for electoral gain but a strategic necessity, given that tribals and Dalits make up about 40% of Odisha's population. By shedding light on this, he called for a collective effort to foster tribal unity and ensure the upliftment of these communities through better education, health, and social security measures.

The Chief Minister detailed several initiatives, including the PM-Janman Yojana, which targets nearly 3 lakh people, and announced significant investments in tribal culture and language development. These projects underscore the government's commitment to integrating tribals into the state's broader development narrative as it heads toward its centennial milestone.

(With inputs from agencies.)