Left Menu

Celebrating 11 Years of Transformative Reforms in India

Union Minister Jitendra Singh applauds 11 years of administrative reforms under PM Modi, highlighting technology-driven governance improvements and addressing historical injustices. Emphasizing citizen empowerment and simplification of governance, Singh underscores the far-reaching socio-economic impacts of these initiatives, symbolizing trust in India's youth and compassionate policy-making.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 19:59 IST
Celebrating 11 Years of Transformative Reforms in India
Union Minister Jitendra Singh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Jitendra Singh has praised the transformative administrative reforms carried out over the past 11 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking at a conference titled '11 years of the transformational journey of the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions,' Singh outlined how these reforms have reshaped India's socio-economic landscape.

Minister Singh noted the government's effort to simplify governance and enhance the ease of living by leveraging technology, while addressing historical injustices. He highlighted PM Modi's decision to abolish the requirement for certificate attestation by a gazetted officer as a significant move, symbolizing trust in the youth and their future leadership.

The reforms, he explained, extend beyond governance, offering compassionate policies like childcare leave rights for women even in cases of stillbirth. By repealing over 1,600 outdated provisions, the government has shown its commitment to citizen empowerment and modernization, clarifying the nation's progressive trajectory amid opposition debates on foreign policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025