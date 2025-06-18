Union Minister Jitendra Singh has praised the transformative administrative reforms carried out over the past 11 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking at a conference titled '11 years of the transformational journey of the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions,' Singh outlined how these reforms have reshaped India's socio-economic landscape.

Minister Singh noted the government's effort to simplify governance and enhance the ease of living by leveraging technology, while addressing historical injustices. He highlighted PM Modi's decision to abolish the requirement for certificate attestation by a gazetted officer as a significant move, symbolizing trust in the youth and their future leadership.

The reforms, he explained, extend beyond governance, offering compassionate policies like childcare leave rights for women even in cases of stillbirth. By repealing over 1,600 outdated provisions, the government has shown its commitment to citizen empowerment and modernization, clarifying the nation's progressive trajectory amid opposition debates on foreign policy.

