New Era of Comfortable Commutes: Eastern Railway Introduces AC EMU Trains

Eastern Railway is set to meet the increasing demands of suburban passengers by launching Air Conditioned Electric Multiple Unit trains. With affordable fares and advanced features, these trains aim to offer comfort and convenience. Initial services will operate on the Sealdah-Ranaghat route after trials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 21:54 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In response to the increasing demands of suburban commuters, Eastern Railway is gearing up to introduce Air Conditioned Electric Multiple Unit (AC EMU) trains, as announced in a recent press release. The first of these advanced rakes, manufactured in Integral Coach Factory, Chennai, has been dispatched to Sealdah Division for testing prior to commencing operations.

Reflecting upon current usage patterns, the decision has been made to operate the new AC EMU train along the Sealdah-Ranaghat route. Indian Railways has taken measures to make travel on these suburban trains more affordable, setting the base fare for journeys up to 10 km at Rs 29, and Rs 37 for journeys spanning 11 to 15 km. Corresponding monthly season tickets will be available at Rs 590 and Rs 780, respectively, amongst other options.

These AC EMU rakes boast innovative technical features designed for an enhanced commuting experience. The fully air-conditioned coaches, featuring stainless steel with straight side walls, are interconnected by sealed wider vestibule gangways. They boast better air circulation and sufficient standing space. Passengers have the convenience of moving between coaches via the gangways. Equipped with CCTV surveillance and advanced passenger information systems, the trains also provide a secure, comfortable journey with ample seating capacity and a sleek modern design.

(With inputs from agencies.)

