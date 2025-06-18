Left Menu

Assam Enhances Healthcare with Strategic Appointments: 400 New Doctors Deployed

Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, has appointed 400 medical officers to address the state's healthcare challenges, bringing the total government appointments to 1,20,359. This strategic move includes a roadmap for 29 new medical colleges by 2030, aimed at improving healthcare accessibility across the region, especially in rural areas.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant push towards strengthening Assam's healthcare infrastructure, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the appointment of 400 medical and health officers at a ceremony in Guwahati's GMCH auditorium. This initiative marks a milestone, contributing to a cumulative total of 1,20,359 government appointments under the current administration.

Chief Minister Sarma emphasized the importance of addressing the doctor shortfall across the state. Currently, 13 medical colleges produce around 1600 doctors annually, with plans for 29 new colleges by 2030. These expansions aim to bridge the gap between demand and supply, particularly benefiting rural and underserved areas.

The appointment of these 400 doctors signifies a pivotal step in enhancing healthcare accessibility. Specialized doctors are to serve in various fields like Obstetrics and Gynaecology and Medicine, ensuring comprehensive care. Chief Minister Sarma urged the newly appointed doctors to prioritize patient welfare, upholding the state's commitment to quality healthcare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

