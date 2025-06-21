Left Menu

Randhawa Rebukes Abdullah Over Canal Dispute Highlighting Punjab's Historical Role

Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa criticized Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah for opposing a canal project intended to redirect Indus river water to Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan. Randhawa emphasized Punjab's contributions and historical struggles, urging recognition of its agricultural importance to national strength.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-06-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 17:54 IST
Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has openly criticized Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for his objection to a proposed 113-km canal designed to reroute excess water from the Indus river system to Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan. Highlighting Punjab's historical and agricultural significance, Randhawa recalled Punjab's experiences during Operation Sindoor, arguing that the region experienced more conflict than Jammu and Kashmir at the time.

In an interview with ANI, Randhawa stressed, "One should not make statements that question patriotism. Punjabis have consistently demonstrated loyalty. During Operation Sindoor, Punjab was like a battlefield, facing more attacks compared to Jammu and Kashmir. Punjab's strength and agriculture are crucial to India's strength." He expressed disappointment over CM Abdullah's comments, considering the historically strong ties between the Abdullah family and Punjab.

Reflecting on Punjab's irrigation heritage and Maharaja Ranjit Singh's legacy, Randhawa emphasized that Punjab's irrigation system has historically played a pivotal role in the region's development. He pointed out the state's crucial contributions to national food security, underscoring the importance of the canal project to support Punjab's agricultural lifeline. Randhawa's comments were in response to Abdullah's recent statement in Jammu, where he dismissed the canal project due to local water concerns and past grievances with Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)

