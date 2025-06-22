Deve Gowda Seeks PM Modi's Help Amid Karnataka Mango Crisis

Karnataka mango farmers are in distress as the harvest faces a drastic decline. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former PM H. D. Deve Gowda called for immediate governmental action.

The state's mango production, spanning 1.39 lakh hectares, has plummeted by over 70% due to severe weather and disease. Prices have nosedived, making it difficult for farmers to cover cultivation costs.

Further exacerbating the issue, Andhra Pradesh has restricted Totapuri mangoes, adding to losses. The letter asks for central agencies to procure mangoes at fair prices, safeguarding farmers' livelihoods.

