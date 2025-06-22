Left Menu

Deve Gowda Seeks PM Modi's Help Amid Karnataka Mango Crisis

Former Prime Minister H. D. Deve Gowda has urged PM Narendra Modi to address the crisis faced by Karnataka mango farmers. Mango output has plunged by 70% due to adverse conditions, leading to price crashes and unsustainable costs for farmers. Gowda seeks procurement interventions to offer relief.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-06-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 17:42 IST
Deve Gowda Seeks PM Modi's Help Amid Karnataka Mango Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka mango farmers are in distress as the harvest faces a drastic decline. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former PM H. D. Deve Gowda called for immediate governmental action.

The state's mango production, spanning 1.39 lakh hectares, has plummeted by over 70% due to severe weather and disease. Prices have nosedived, making it difficult for farmers to cover cultivation costs.

Further exacerbating the issue, Andhra Pradesh has restricted Totapuri mangoes, adding to losses. The letter asks for central agencies to procure mangoes at fair prices, safeguarding farmers' livelihoods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
2
TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

 India
3
India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

 India
4
Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian nuclear sites, reports AP.

Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian n...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America's Green Leap: Reforming Resources for a Low-Carbon Economic Future

New Blueprint Aims to Make Vietnam a Global Leader in Offshore Wind by 2050

Employer Bias, Not Women's Choice, Drives Gender Gap in Pakistan's Urban Jobs

Financing the Future of CMAR: A Roadmap for Sustainable Marine Conservation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025