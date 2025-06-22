Tejashwi Yadav's Call for Caste Census and Youth Participation Ahead of Bihar Elections

As the Bihar legislative elections approach, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has reiterated his call for reservations in private sector jobs and a caste census, asserting that his party was one of the first to advocate for such measures.

In an interview with ANI, Yadav emphasized the critical insights a caste census could render regarding the country's socio-economic landscape. He reminded voters that his father, Lalu Prasad Yadav, had previously called for including caste data in the national census as a cabinet decision during the United Front government, only to be rescinded by subsequent BJP administrations.

Addressing the youth demographic, Yadav stressed active engagement in political processes. With Bihar boasting a predominantly young population, Yadav argued that their participation in politics could lead to a better understanding and resolution of prevailing issues, thereby steering the state towards a more promising future.

(With inputs from agencies.)