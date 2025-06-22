Tejashwi Yadav's Call for Caste Census and Youth Participation Ahead of Bihar Elections
As Bihar's legislative elections approach, Tejashwi Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal pushes for a caste census and emphasizes youth involvement in politics. Criticizing the BJP's historical opposition, Yadav highlights his party's long-standing advocacy and the socio-economic insights a caste census could provide, potentially influencing policy and budget formulation.
- Country:
- India
As the Bihar legislative elections approach, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has reiterated his call for reservations in private sector jobs and a caste census, asserting that his party was one of the first to advocate for such measures.
In an interview with ANI, Yadav emphasized the critical insights a caste census could render regarding the country's socio-economic landscape. He reminded voters that his father, Lalu Prasad Yadav, had previously called for including caste data in the national census as a cabinet decision during the United Front government, only to be rescinded by subsequent BJP administrations.
Addressing the youth demographic, Yadav stressed active engagement in political processes. With Bihar boasting a predominantly young population, Yadav argued that their participation in politics could lead to a better understanding and resolution of prevailing issues, thereby steering the state towards a more promising future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Concerns Rise Over Convoy Incident Involving RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav
A Birthday Tribute: Rahul Gandhi's Warm Greetings to Lalu Prasad Yadav
Calls for Unity: RJD Demands Special Parliament Session Amid Modi-Trump Mediation Tensions
RJD MP Calls for Aviation Safety Overhaul After Uttarakhand Helicopter Tragedy
Union Minister Slams Lalu Prasad Yadav for Disrespecting Dr. Ambedkar