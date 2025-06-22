US-Iran Tensions Escalate After Strikes on Nuclear Sites, Global Reactions Pour In

The United States' recent precision strikes on Iran's nuclear sites have sparked global concern. Maharashtra Samajwadi Party President Abu Asim Azmi has strongly criticized U.S. interference in international affairs, labeling it detrimental to regional stability.

Azmi has also taken issue with President Donald Trump's claims of facilitating peace between India and Pakistan, describing them as disrespectful to India's diplomatic efforts. He highlighted Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia's vision of a South Asian federation to counteract U.S. influence.

This military action has heightened tensions, as Israel expressed support for President Trump's decision, while Iran condemned the attacks as violations of international law. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is now focusing on evacuating Indian nationals from Iran amidst the escalating conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)