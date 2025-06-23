U.S. Strikes Target Iran's Isfahan Nuclear Tunnels
U.S. military strikes have damaged entrances to tunnels at Iran's Isfahan nuclear complex, affecting uranium storage. The International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed the impact on storage tunnels. Despite this, Iran may still protect its nuclear material under Non-Proliferation Treaty regulations, according to IAEA chief Rafael Grossi.
U.S. military strikes overnight have targeted entrances to tunnels within Iran's Isfahan nuclear complex, which are used to store enriched uranium. The confirmation came from the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), on Sunday.
The IAEA specified that the affected tunnels are integral to the storage of Iran's most highly enriched uranium. This development was later confirmed by IAEA chief Rafael Grossi in a statement to the U.N. Security Council, acknowledging the tunnels as a key part of the complex's storage infrastructure.
Iran has announced potential measures to protect its nuclear stockpile, which could be conducted in a manner adhering to international safeguards obligations under the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. Grossi affirmed the possibility of Iran's compliance while continuing its protective actions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nuclear Tensions Rise: IAEA Chief Warns of Iran-Israel Conflict Fallout
Nuclear Tensions: The IAEA and Iran's Diplomatic Dilemma
IAEA Chief Warns Against Potential Consequences of Israeli Strike on Iran
Iran says it will create a new uranium enrichment facility after a vote at the IAEA, reports AP.
Diplomatic Strain: IAEA's Resolution on Iran's Nuclear Program