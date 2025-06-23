Left Menu

U.S. Strikes Target Iran's Isfahan Nuclear Tunnels

U.S. military strikes have damaged entrances to tunnels at Iran's Isfahan nuclear complex, affecting uranium storage. The International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed the impact on storage tunnels. Despite this, Iran may still protect its nuclear material under Non-Proliferation Treaty regulations, according to IAEA chief Rafael Grossi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-06-2025 01:34 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 01:34 IST
U.S. Strikes Target Iran's Isfahan Nuclear Tunnels
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. military strikes overnight have targeted entrances to tunnels within Iran's Isfahan nuclear complex, which are used to store enriched uranium. The confirmation came from the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), on Sunday.

The IAEA specified that the affected tunnels are integral to the storage of Iran's most highly enriched uranium. This development was later confirmed by IAEA chief Rafael Grossi in a statement to the U.N. Security Council, acknowledging the tunnels as a key part of the complex's storage infrastructure.

Iran has announced potential measures to protect its nuclear stockpile, which could be conducted in a manner adhering to international safeguards obligations under the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. Grossi affirmed the possibility of Iran's compliance while continuing its protective actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

