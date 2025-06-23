U.S. Strikes Target Iran's Isfahan Nuclear Tunnels

U.S. military strikes overnight have targeted entrances to tunnels within Iran's Isfahan nuclear complex, which are used to store enriched uranium. The confirmation came from the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), on Sunday.

The IAEA specified that the affected tunnels are integral to the storage of Iran's most highly enriched uranium. This development was later confirmed by IAEA chief Rafael Grossi in a statement to the U.N. Security Council, acknowledging the tunnels as a key part of the complex's storage infrastructure.

Iran has announced potential measures to protect its nuclear stockpile, which could be conducted in a manner adhering to international safeguards obligations under the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. Grossi affirmed the possibility of Iran's compliance while continuing its protective actions.

