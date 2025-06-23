Left Menu

Railways Ministry Defends Decision Amid Conflict of Interest Allegations

The Railways Ministry refutes claims of conflict of interest involving Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in the locomotive contract for Dahod, asserting transparency in Siemens being awarded the bid. The ministry emphasized the transparent tender process and high local component usage, countering opposition criticism on manufacturing practices.

Updated: 23-06-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 21:19 IST
Railways Ministry Defends Decision Amid Conflict of Interest Allegations
Image Credit: ANI
The Railways Ministry on Monday dismissed allegations of "conflict of interest" against Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Minister of Railways, concerning a locomotive manufacturing contract in Gujarat's Dahod. The ministry emphasized the transparency of the tender process for the 9,000 horsepower electric locomotives, noting that Siemens, the lowest bidder, was awarded the contract.

An official statement clarified that only two global manufacturers, Alstom and Siemens, possess the capability to design and manufacture such locomotives, both of which participated in the tender. The ministry highlighted that technically and financially competent officers handled the tender process without any ministerial influence, asserting a tradition of neutrality and power delegation since 2016.

The ministry further noted that the Dahod project includes 89 percent locally made components, emphasizing India's growing rail component ecosystem. This response followed a Congress-led presser demanding an investigation, claiming the manufacturing is merely assembly. However, the Ministry reiterated the competitive, transparent nature of the contract and adherence to procedures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

