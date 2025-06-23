Tensions Rise: Iranian Threats and Explosions Near U.S. Base in Doha

Explosions echoed through Qatar's capital, Doha, on Monday, coinciding with reports of viable threats from Iran against the U.S.-operated al Udeid air base. The incident followed a Western diplomat's remarks about ongoing security threats since midday.

Qatar temporarily closed its airspace, prioritizing the safety of its residents and visitors, while the U.S. embassy urged Americans to remain in safe locations due to heightened caution. This backdrop unfurled as Iran vowed revenge for recent U.S. airstrikes on its nuclear facilities and as President Trump mentioned the potential collapse of Iran's government.

Amid the rising tensions, Israel broadened its military focus, targeting a Tehran political prison. Washington evaluated possible Iranian reprisals against U.S. forces, though diplomatic efforts to mitigate the crisis persist. Despite Iran's threats to obstruct oil routes, oil prices remained stable, reflecting skepticism about Iran's intentions to disrupt global markets. Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi sought support from Russia, meeting with President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

