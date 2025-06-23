Tensions Rise: Iranian Threats and Explosions Near U.S. Base in Doha
Explosions rang out in Doha amid Iranian threats against the U.S. al Udeid air base. Qatar closed its airspace for safety, while the U.S. advised caution. The geopolitical tension follows American strikes on Iranian sites and Israel's expanding target list, underscoring regional volatility and diplomatic challenges.
Explosions echoed through Qatar's capital, Doha, on Monday, coinciding with reports of viable threats from Iran against the U.S.-operated al Udeid air base. The incident followed a Western diplomat's remarks about ongoing security threats since midday.
Qatar temporarily closed its airspace, prioritizing the safety of its residents and visitors, while the U.S. embassy urged Americans to remain in safe locations due to heightened caution. This backdrop unfurled as Iran vowed revenge for recent U.S. airstrikes on its nuclear facilities and as President Trump mentioned the potential collapse of Iran's government.
Amid the rising tensions, Israel broadened its military focus, targeting a Tehran political prison. Washington evaluated possible Iranian reprisals against U.S. forces, though diplomatic efforts to mitigate the crisis persist. Despite Iran's threats to obstruct oil routes, oil prices remained stable, reflecting skepticism about Iran's intentions to disrupt global markets. Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi sought support from Russia, meeting with President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
U.S. Embassy Evacuations Amid Middle East Tensions: Rising Oil Prices and Military Alerts
Easing Oil Prices Ignite Optimism Amid Middle East Tensions
Fed Meeting Awaits as Oil Prices Ease Amid Middle East Tensions
Oil Prices Plunge Amid Iran-Israel Tensions
U.S. Stocks Surge as Oil Prices Retreat Amid Middle East Tensions