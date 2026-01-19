Crude oil futures fall on weak global cues
Crude oil fell Rs 33 to Rs 5,416 per barrel in the futures trade on Monday, amid weak global trends as oversupply concerns weighed on prices. Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading 0.64 per cent lower at USD 58.96 per barrel, while Brent Crude fell 0.59 per cent to USD 63.75 per barrel in New York.
- Country:
- India
Crude oil fell Rs 33 to Rs 5,416 per barrel in the futures trade on Monday, amid weak global trends as oversupply concerns weighed on prices. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil futures for February delivery slipped by Rs 33, or 0.61 per cent, to Rs 5,416 per barrel in a business turnover of 13,469 lots. Analysts said the prices fell after participants offloaded their holdings amid weak demand in the spot market. Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading 0.64 per cent lower at USD 58.96 per barrel, while Brent Crude fell 0.59 per cent to USD 63.75 per barrel in New York.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- West Texas
- Rs 5
- 416
- Commodity Exchange
- Brent Crude
- Rs 33
- New York
ALSO READ
Armed miscreants loot cash, gold worth Rs 5 cr from bank in Odisha
Surat cops seize 6.5 ml cobra venom worth Rs 5.85 cr; arrest seven persons
Q3 earnings: Major IT cos take cumulative hit of Rs 5,400 cr from new labour code implementation
PNB says net profit rises 13 pc to Rs 5,100 crore in third quarter ended December 2025.
Literature award for best works in languages including Marathi will be given every year, and it will carry Rs 5 lakh cash prize: TN CM.