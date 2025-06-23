Mild Tremor Rattles Rewari: Earthquake Details

A mild tremor measuring 2.5 on the Richter scale shook the town of Rewari in Haryana late Monday night. The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) confirmed the seismic activity, noting that the quake occurred at precisely 10:02 PM.

According to the NCS, the earthquake's epicentre was pinpointed at latitude 28.08 N and longitude 76.49 E, with a shallow depth of 5 kilometres beneath the Earth's surface.

The incident was promptly reported on the social media platform X by the NCS, stating: 'EQ of M: 2.5 on June 23, at 22:02:26 IST, Lat: 28.08 N, Long: 76.49 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Rewari, Haryana.' Further updates on the situation are awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)