Mild Tremor Rattles Rewari: Earthquake Details
A mild earthquake measuring 2.5 on the Richter scale hit Haryana's Rewari late on Monday night, as reported by the National Centre for Seismology. The quake, occurring at 10:02 PM, had its epicentre at a shallow depth of 5 kilometres.
- Country:
- India
A mild tremor measuring 2.5 on the Richter scale shook the town of Rewari in Haryana late Monday night. The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) confirmed the seismic activity, noting that the quake occurred at precisely 10:02 PM.
According to the NCS, the earthquake's epicentre was pinpointed at latitude 28.08 N and longitude 76.49 E, with a shallow depth of 5 kilometres beneath the Earth's surface.
The incident was promptly reported on the social media platform X by the NCS, stating: 'EQ of M: 2.5 on June 23, at 22:02:26 IST, Lat: 28.08 N, Long: 76.49 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Rewari, Haryana.' Further updates on the situation are awaited.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Peshawar Shaken by 4.7-Magnitude Earthquake: Expert Insights on Seismic Activity
Taiwan struck by 5.9 magnitude earthquake Tuesday evening, USGS says, reports AP.
Taiwan Rocked by 5.9 Magnitude Earthquake
Chile's Seismic Preparedness: A Race Against Time
Seismic Jolt: Taiwan Rattled by 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake