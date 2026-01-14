Left Menu

Japan Scrutinizes Seismic Data Falsification at Hamaoka Plant

Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority has ordered Chubu Electric to provide a detailed report on falsified seismic data and paused the review for restarting its Hamaoka plant. This decision follows revelations of data tampering and affects potential reactor restarts crucial for reducing power costs in Japan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2026 09:00 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 09:00 IST
The Japanese Nuclear Regulation Authority (NRA) announced on Wednesday its decision to demand a comprehensive report from Chubu Electric Power regarding the falsification of seismic data. This move suspends the review process for restarting operations at the Hamaoka atomic plant, highlighting serious concerns about the integrity of the data previously submitted by the utility company.

During a regular meeting, the NRA decided to issue an official order requiring Chubu Electric to clarify the cause of these discrepancies by March 31. The authority plans on conducting on-site inspections to determine the issue's root and paused the review pending further information. Experts have speculated that the reactors could potentially resume by 2030, a forecast that would have significant financial implications for the company.

In the backdrop of this decision, Tokyo Electric Power is also gearing up to restart its first nuclear power facility since the 2011 tsunami disaster. This marks a critical moment for Japan, as Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi encourages nuclear restarts to boost energy security and reduce the costly reliance on imported fossil fuels.

