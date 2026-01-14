Left Menu

Seismic Scandal: Chubu Electric's Nuclear Controversy

Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority has ordered Chubu Electric Power to halt its application process for restarting the Hamaoka nuclear plant after discovering falsified seismic data. The agency demands a detailed report by March 31, scrutinizing Chubu Electric's safety culture and governance, amidst public sensitivity towards nuclear power since Fukushima.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2026 12:51 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 12:51 IST
Japan's nuclear regulatory body has demanded Chubu Electric Power to provide a comprehensive report detailing falsified seismic data and has paused the review for restarting the Hamaoka nuclear plant. The nuclear watchdog's stern response comes after discovering data manipulation related to the No. 3 and No. 4 reactors.

According to Chairman Shinsuke Yamanaka, the incident is both 'serious and grave,' prompting the need for 'very serious measures,' including potentially rejecting the restart application. The Nuclear Regulation Authority is set to perform on-site inspections and expects a detailed report from Chubu Electric by March 31.

The missteps have cast doubt on the utility's safety culture and governance, delaying plans that could reduce energy procurement costs significantly. This comes as Japan cautiously encourages nuclear restarts, aiming to bolster energy security amid heavy reliance on fossil fuels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

