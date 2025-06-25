India's 'Viksit Bharat' Journey Takes Flight with Axiom 4 Mission to ISS

Union Minister Jitendra Singh lauded the successful liftoff of the Axiom 4 mission, piloted by Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, to the International Space Station (ISS). Speaking on Wednesday, Singh described the event as a significant leap in India's journey towards 'Viksit Bharat' via space exploration. He emphasized Shukla's pivotal role in executing seven crucial experiments designed by Indian institutes, highlighting their global scientific importance.

Singh paid tribute to the founding figures of India's space endeavors, Vikram Sarabhai and Satish Dhawan, noting the significance of achieving this milestone under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. The minister distributed sweets to international dignitaries, including Australian High Commissioner Philip Green, in celebration of the mission's success.

The Axiom 4 mission launched from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre, marking the fourth private astronaut expedition to the ISS. The mission, commanded by former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson, includes an international crew set to conduct extensive scientific research, outreach, and commercial activities during their 14-day orbit stay. The undertaking features approximately 60 studies across 31 countries, underscoring the collaborative efforts of NASA and ISRO.

(With inputs from agencies.)