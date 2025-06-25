Left Menu

Coking Coal Production Decline: Challenges and Government Initiatives

Coal India Ltd’s coking coal production witnessed an 8.7% drop to 4.53 million tonnes in May. The government endeavors to boost domestic coking coal production to 140 million tonnes by 2029-30 under its Mission Coking Coal initiative to lessen reliance on imports for the steel industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2025 14:38 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 14:38 IST
Coking Coal Production Decline: Challenges and Government Initiatives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned Coal India Ltd (CIL) reported an 8.7% decline in coking coal production, totaling 4.53 million tonnes in May. This reduction occurs as the government ambitiously targets increasing domestic output to diminish import dependency.

Last recorded at 4.96 million tonnes in May 2024, the mission is to escalate production to 140 million tonnes by the 2029-30 fiscal year, crucial for the steel sector. Despite being essential for steel production, the company's production also fell by 3.4% in the April-May period.

However, the government is advancing initiatives for higher indigenous coking coal utilization, focusing on enhancing energy efficiency and decarbonizing the steel sector. Efforts include expanding domestic coal washing capacity and employing stamp charged coke oven batteries in steel plants to increase the usability of indigenous coking coal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

 Global
2
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
3
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
4
Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025