ED Cracks Down on Karnataka's Engineering Seat Blocking Scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted a series of raids across 18 locations in Karnataka on Wednesday, believed to be linked to an alleged 'engineering seat blocking scam' involving private colleges in Bengaluru, sources reported.

The ED's Bengaluru office targeted the premises of the accused institutions, including BMS College, alongside their trustees, core associates, and several educational consultants thought to be complicit in the scheme.

The investigation centers around claims of financial misconduct, suggesting that valuable seats were deliberately blocked by these colleges, possibly to sell them later at inflated prices, thereby denying qualified students legitimate admission opportunities.