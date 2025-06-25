Left Menu

Godrej Properties Pioneers Inclusion in Real Estate with Pride Internship

Godrej Properties is championing intersectional inclusion in real estate by focusing on LGBTQIA+ representation and visibility. Through initiatives like the Pride Internship, the company aims to build an inclusive workplace and increase LGBTQIA+ representation in its workforce to 5% by 2028.

Updated: 25-06-2025 15:27 IST
Godrej Properties is transforming the traditionally rigid real estate industry with a focus on intersectional inclusion and the empowerment of underrepresented voices. A senior company official emphasized the shift towards a systemic approach, highlighting intentional actions to ensure an inclusive workplace for LGBTQIA+ employees.

Central to these efforts is the Pride Internship, a 9-month program for queer individuals that provides mentorship, role-based training, and structured feedback. Megha Goel, CHRO at Godrej Properties, noted that the program bridges the gap between unfamiliarity and trust, converting 50% of interns into full-time roles.

Goel added that inclusivity is embedded in the company's culture, enabling equity as a business driver. With a growing representation of LGBTQIA+ employees, Godrej Properties plans to expand the Pride Internship further and foster more inclusive leadership through ongoing sensitisation and measurable allyship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

