Godrej Properties Pioneers Inclusion in Real Estate with Pride Internship

Godrej Properties is transforming the traditionally rigid real estate industry with a focus on intersectional inclusion and the empowerment of underrepresented voices. A senior company official emphasized the shift towards a systemic approach, highlighting intentional actions to ensure an inclusive workplace for LGBTQIA+ employees.

Central to these efforts is the Pride Internship, a 9-month program for queer individuals that provides mentorship, role-based training, and structured feedback. Megha Goel, CHRO at Godrej Properties, noted that the program bridges the gap between unfamiliarity and trust, converting 50% of interns into full-time roles.

Goel added that inclusivity is embedded in the company's culture, enabling equity as a business driver. With a growing representation of LGBTQIA+ employees, Godrej Properties plans to expand the Pride Internship further and foster more inclusive leadership through ongoing sensitisation and measurable allyship.

