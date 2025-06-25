Left Menu

Rothschild & Co Names Aalok Shah Head of Global Advisory for India

Rothschild & Co has promoted Aalok Shah to head its Global Advisory for India, taking over from Chandresh Ruparel, who will now become a senior adviser. Shah, with the firm since 2006, will lead India's advisory business growth, enhancing its equity capital market presence with over 30 experienced bankers.

In a strategic leadership shift, Rothschild & Co announced the elevation of Aalok Shah as the Head of Global Advisory for India, effective immediately. Shah takes over from Chandresh Ruparel, who transitions to a senior advisory role after a remarkable 22-year tenure leading the firm's India business.

Shah, an industry veteran with years of experience in Rothschild's London and Mumbai offices, was appointed Co-Head of India in 2024. His promotion underscores the confidence in his deep client relationships and strategic vision. Shah is set to spearhead the next growth phase for Rothschild's advisory operations across India.

Rothschild & Co, renowned for its advisory expertise with over 30 seasoned bankers in India, continues to bolster its offerings, now including equity capital markets advisory, thereby enlarging its footprint and impact in the region. This move is aligned with its long-term strategy to expand its financial advisory services in key global markets.

