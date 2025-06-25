Left Menu

Fertilizer Shortage Sparks Concerns in Maharashtra's Kharif Season

Maharashtra farmers face a critical fertilizer shortage, affecting the sowing season. With allocations unmet for urea and DAP, stakeholders urge government intervention. Complex fertilizers, however, exceed expectations. Calls for prioritizing fertilizer over cement via rail and addressing distribution discrepancies are growing to ease the burden on farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 25-06-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 17:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Farmers in Maharashtra are grappling with a significant shortage of urea and diammonium phosphate (DAP), essential fertilizers required for crop cultivation, leading to challenges in the current sowing season, various stakeholders observed on Wednesday.

Dealers have urged the government to ensure the full allocation of fertilizers to address these difficulties. Currently, Maharashtra has only received 5.20 lakh metric tonnes of urea and 1.26 lakh metric tonnes of DAP against the allocations of 15.52 lakh and 4.60 lakh metric tonnes respectively for the kharif season.

In contrast, the supply of complex fertilizers is abundant, with a 113 percent surplus compared to the state's allocated stock. Stakeholders argue that these surpluses should be utilized effectively, and rail distribution should prioritize fertilizers to alleviate the financial strain on farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

