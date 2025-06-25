Fertilizer Shortage Sparks Concerns in Maharashtra's Kharif Season

Farmers in Maharashtra are grappling with a significant shortage of urea and diammonium phosphate (DAP), essential fertilizers required for crop cultivation, leading to challenges in the current sowing season, various stakeholders observed on Wednesday.

Dealers have urged the government to ensure the full allocation of fertilizers to address these difficulties. Currently, Maharashtra has only received 5.20 lakh metric tonnes of urea and 1.26 lakh metric tonnes of DAP against the allocations of 15.52 lakh and 4.60 lakh metric tonnes respectively for the kharif season.

In contrast, the supply of complex fertilizers is abundant, with a 113 percent surplus compared to the state's allocated stock. Stakeholders argue that these surpluses should be utilized effectively, and rail distribution should prioritize fertilizers to alleviate the financial strain on farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)