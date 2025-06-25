Left Menu

Rourkela Steel Plant Expansion: A Strategic Boost for Odisha's Economy

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, along with Ministers HD Kumaraswamy and Jual Oram, co-chaired a meeting to discuss the expansion of the Rourkela Steel Plant. The expansion is pivotal for India's steel sector and Odisha's industrial growth, promising job creation and regional development.

In a concerted effort to address pivotal infrastructural developments, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, alongside Minister of Steel HD Kumaraswamy and Minister of Tribal Affairs Jual Oram, presided over a critical meeting on Wednesday. The session focused on the expansion of the Rourkela Steel Plant in Odisha, a move deemed crucial for advancing India's steel industry and bolstering economic growth in the eastern region.

The stakeholders emphasized the strategic significance of the Rourkela Steel Plant's expansion. Minister Pradhan highlighted that the initiative would not only enhance steel production but also threaten the global steel market by reducing imports and creating extensive employment in key industrial sectors, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Purvodaya vision. He further advocated for the formation of a High-powered Committee to eliminate hurdles, ensuring a seamless transition.

Meanwhile, Minister Kumaraswamy underscored the importance of the meeting as a platform for addressing community welfare issues. Assuring an in-depth examination of all raised concerns, he affirmed a commitment to inclusive development. Union Minister Oram highlighted discussions on enhancing regional connectivity through the expansion of the Rourkela Airport, anticipated to stimulate trade, tourism, and investment in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

