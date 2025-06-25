Left Menu

Pune Metro Phase-2: A Leap Towards Enhanced Connectivity

The Union Cabinet has greenlit Phase-2 of the Pune Metro Rail Project, adding two elevated corridors to bolster East-West transit. This expansion, costing Rs 3626.24 crore, aims to boost public transport, connect key suburban areas, and integrate intercity travel with Pune's urban transport system.

Pune Metro proposed lines (Photo/ PIB). Image Credit: ANI
The Union Cabinet, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the helm, approved the second phase of the Pune Metro Rail Project on Wednesday, which includes the development of two elevated corridors. Phase-2 will extend the existing Vanaz-Ramwadi line with routes from Vanaz to Chandani Chowk and Ramwadi to Wagholi, enhancing East-West connectivity and linking essential suburbs, IT hubs, and transport nodes, according to the Cabinet's release.

The newly approved corridors, Vanaz to Chandani Chowk (Corridor 2A) and Ramwadi to Wagholi/Vitthalwadi (Corridor 2B), will span 12.75 km and feature 13 stations, connecting rapidly evolving suburbs like Chandani Chowk, Bavdhan, Kothrud, Kharadi, and Wagholi. Scheduled for completion within four years, the project holds an estimated cost of Rs 3626.24 crore, with funding shared equally among the Government of India, the Government of Maharashtra, and external agencies.

This initiative is an extension of Corridor-2, aligning with the Comprehensive Mobility Plan. The metro extensions will serve major IT hubs, commercial districts, educational institutions, and residential areas, potentially increasing public transport usage. Integration with Line-1 (Nigdi-Katraj) and Line-3 (Hinjewadi-District Court) at the District Court Interchange Station will facilitate seamless urban travel. Future provisions include intercity bus service connections at Chandani Chowk and Wagholi, easing access to Pune's metro system while reducing road congestion.

