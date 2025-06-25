Left Menu

Indogulf Cropsciences Secures Substantial Anchor Investment Ahead of IPO

Indogulf Cropsciences has secured over Rs 58 crore from anchor investors a day ahead of its IPO launch. Anchors include prominent funds such as Abakkus Asset Manager and Sunrise Investment Trust. The IPO is a mix of fresh equity and an offer for sale, aiming to raise Rs 200 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 19:39 IST
Indogulf Cropsciences Secures Substantial Anchor Investment Ahead of IPO
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Indogulf Cropsciences announced on Wednesday that it secured over Rs 58 crore from anchor investors just a day before launching its initial share offering for the public. Notable anchor investors include Sunil Singhania-led Abakkus Asset Manager, Viney Growth Fund, and Sunrise Investment Trust, among others.

The company alloted 52.43 lakh shares at Rs 111 per share to five entities, making the total deal value Rs 58.20 crore. The Rs 200-crore IPO is set to open on June 26 and close on June 30, with a price band fixed at Rs 105-111 per share.

In addition to a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 160 crore, the IPO entails an offer for sale by promoters. The funds will be used to meet working capital needs, repay debt, and fund capital expenditures. The company's shares will be listed on the BSE and NSE post-IPO, with Systematix Corporate Services as the sole book-running lead manager.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025