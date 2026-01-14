Indian Overseas Bank to Raise Rs 4,000 Crore in Capital Market Surge

Indian Overseas Bank is set to enter the capital market with an ambitious plan to raise Rs 4,000 crore this quarter, according to top executive Ajay Kumar Srivastava.

The board-approved fundraising aims to utilize Qualified Institutional Placements (QIP) to amass the needed funds, which could occur as soon as next month, contingent on capital market conditions.

This strategic move follows impressive financial performance, including a 56.2% jump in net profits to Rs 1,365 crore, showcasing the bank's robust growth in core business areas.