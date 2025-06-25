Left Menu

WFM Asia Sells Significant Stake in Star Health Insurance

WFM Asia divested a 2.84% stake in Star Health and Allied Insurance for Rs 701 crore. The shares, sold through WF Asian Smaller Companies Fund, were offloaded at an average of Rs 420.03 each. Concurrently, SBI Mutual Fund acquired a 2.8% stake for nearly Rs 690 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 20:40 IST
WFM Asia Sells Significant Stake in Star Health Insurance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant financial maneuver, Hong Kong's WFM Asia divested a 2.84% stake in Star Health and Allied Insurance Company, netting nearly Rs 701 crore from the transaction.

The shares were sold through WFM Asia's affiliate, WF Asian Smaller Companies Fund, at an average price of Rs 420.03 per share, as revealed by NSE bulk deal data.

SBI Mutual Fund simultaneously acquired a nearly equivalent stake in Star Health, purchasing over 1.64 crore shares for approximately Rs 690 crore, at an average rate of Rs 420 each.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025