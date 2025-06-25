Left Menu

India's Vehicle Scrapping Policy: Paving the Road to Greener, Safer Transport

India advances towards cleaner transport with the Vehicle Scrapping Policy, featuring facilities like the RVSF in Manesar, Haryana. The initiative aims to phase out polluting vehicles, promote safer transport, and reduce air pollution. With supportive incentives, the policy is reshaping India's automotive landscape into a sustainable model.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 22:12 IST
India's Vehicle Scrapping Policy: Paving the Road to Greener, Safer Transport
Vehicle Scrapping Facility in Manesar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India is taking significant steps toward a sustainable future with the introduction of the Vehicle Scrapping Policy, which focuses on removing unfit and polluting vehicles from roads. Among the forefront initiatives is the facility set up by Abhishek K Kaiho Recyclers Pvt. Ltd. near Manesar, Haryana, marking the state's first Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility (RVSF) under the new policy framework.

The policy, which is part of the Voluntary Vehicle-Fleet Modernization Program (V-VMP) launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 13, 2021, aims to promote an eco-friendly environment by retiring polluting vehicles. It seeks to reduce air pollution, enhance road safety, and formalize the scrapping industry while supporting green transport efforts.

Anirudh Kedia, Director of Abhishek K Kaiho Recyclers Pvt. Ltd., explained the streamlined scrapping process facilitated by Japanese technology, underscoring the facility's capacity to handle 24,000 to 25,000 vehicles annually. The policy also aims to minimize reliance on imported scraps. With an easy and quick scrapping process, customer benefits include tax concessions and discounts on new vehicles. The initiative has achieved marked progress, with 99 Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facilities and 136 Automated Testing Stations operating nationwide, aiding India's transition towards a cleaner transport ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025