India's Vehicle Scrapping Policy: Paving the Road to Greener, Safer Transport

India is taking significant steps toward a sustainable future with the introduction of the Vehicle Scrapping Policy, which focuses on removing unfit and polluting vehicles from roads. Among the forefront initiatives is the facility set up by Abhishek K Kaiho Recyclers Pvt. Ltd. near Manesar, Haryana, marking the state's first Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility (RVSF) under the new policy framework.

The policy, which is part of the Voluntary Vehicle-Fleet Modernization Program (V-VMP) launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 13, 2021, aims to promote an eco-friendly environment by retiring polluting vehicles. It seeks to reduce air pollution, enhance road safety, and formalize the scrapping industry while supporting green transport efforts.

Anirudh Kedia, Director of Abhishek K Kaiho Recyclers Pvt. Ltd., explained the streamlined scrapping process facilitated by Japanese technology, underscoring the facility's capacity to handle 24,000 to 25,000 vehicles annually. The policy also aims to minimize reliance on imported scraps. With an easy and quick scrapping process, customer benefits include tax concessions and discounts on new vehicles. The initiative has achieved marked progress, with 99 Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facilities and 136 Automated Testing Stations operating nationwide, aiding India's transition towards a cleaner transport ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)