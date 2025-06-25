Left Menu

Empowering Rural Women: A New Dawn in Skill Development

The Ministry of Rural Development has partnered with the Ministry of Skill Development to train women in self-help groups, aiming to boost entrepreneurship and economic progress. This initiative underlines the government's commitment to women's empowerment, with a focus on skill enhancement to achieve a prosperous rural economy by 2047.

Updated: 25-06-2025 23:53 IST
In a significant move towards enhancing rural women's skills, the Ministry of Rural Development and the Ministry of Skill Development have signed an agreement aimed at empowering self-help group members.

The collaboration is seen as a crucial step in the 'Lakhpati Didi' mission, part of the broader Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM) strategy, aimed at producing three crore women entrepreneurs across rural India by 2047.

Training initiatives will be supported through various national institutes, with customised modules set to enhance digital literacy and market access, securing a prosperous future for rural women and aligning skill development with their aspirations.

