Left Menu

India-US Trade Talks Hit Roadblock Over Tariffs

Trade negotiations between India and the U.S. stall due to disagreements on tariffs for goods such as auto components and farm products. India resists steep tariff cuts demanded by the U.S., citing political and economic implications, while strategic and export-related tensions further complicate the dialogue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 14:49 IST
India-US Trade Talks Hit Roadblock Over Tariffs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the latest round of trade negotiations, India and the United States find themselves at an impasse, primarily due to contentious tariff issues involving auto components, steel, and agricultural goods. According to sources from the Indian government, this deadlock has dashed previous hopes of finalizing an interim agreement before President Trump's looming deadline for reciprocal tariffs.

The central impasse arises from India's heavy reliance on agriculture, a critical employment source for the rural populace. This reliance makes New Delhi politically reluctant to accept the U.S. demands for steep tariff cuts on corn, soybean, wheat, and ethanol imports, over fears of subsidized U.S. products undermining local markets. Meanwhile, domestic sectors including auto and pharmaceuticals are advocating for a careful and phased deregulation of protective measures to stave off aggressive U.S. competition.

Further complicating matters are India's expectations of preferential trade treatment juxtaposed against U.S. demands for increased market access across various sectors such as dairy, alcoholic beverages, and medical devices. Even as India extends concessions through tariff reductions on numerous farm products and increases in defense purchases, Indian officials await concrete proposals amid uncertainty spurred by fluctuating U.S. trade policies under President Trump. Such dynamics, coupled with geo-political considerations involving Pakistan, continue to shape the cautious relationship between these two major trade partners.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025