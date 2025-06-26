Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Reels from Cloudburst: Five Dead, Destruction Unleashed

The cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh led to flash floods, claiming five lives and causing significant destruction. As rescue operations continue, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu confirms the damage, particularly in Kullu and Kangra. Authorities are on alert, urging caution near rivers, as IMD warns of continued heavy rains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 15:10 IST
Himachal Pradesh Reels from Cloudburst: Five Dead, Destruction Unleashed
Cloudburst causes flood-like situation in Kullu. (File Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, a cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh has resulted in flash floods, leading to the death of at least five people and leaving several others missing, as confirmed by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday. The torrential rains have wreaked havoc across the Kullu and Kangra districts, inflicting considerable damage to homes, roads, and power infrastructure.

Speaking to ANI, Chief Minister Sukhu revealed that five individuals have died, with three more reported missing in the Kullu district alone. Rescue operations are actively underway, targeting the severely affected Dharamshala region of Kangra and parts of the Himalayan belt. Emphasizing the steep nature of the area, Sukhu confirmed three fatalities and noted that five individuals remain unaccounted for. Fortunately, one previously missing person was found safe after seeking refuge in a nearby forest.

Highlighting the extent of the devastation, Sukhu reported that 15 houses have been significantly damaged, and the rural road network has suffered extensive destruction. Power infrastructure in Kangra has also been hit hard, with missing persons being employees of a local power project. The Chief Minister advised tourists to exercise caution near rivers, although he assured them that visiting the state during the monsoon season poses no inherent danger. Sukhu emphasized the need for vigilance given the recent cloudburst incidents, reiterating his government's swift and historic directive for all departments to stay prepared.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025