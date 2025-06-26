Himachal Pradesh Reels from Cloudburst: Five Dead, Destruction Unleashed

In a tragic turn of events, a cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh has resulted in flash floods, leading to the death of at least five people and leaving several others missing, as confirmed by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday. The torrential rains have wreaked havoc across the Kullu and Kangra districts, inflicting considerable damage to homes, roads, and power infrastructure.

Speaking to ANI, Chief Minister Sukhu revealed that five individuals have died, with three more reported missing in the Kullu district alone. Rescue operations are actively underway, targeting the severely affected Dharamshala region of Kangra and parts of the Himalayan belt. Emphasizing the steep nature of the area, Sukhu confirmed three fatalities and noted that five individuals remain unaccounted for. Fortunately, one previously missing person was found safe after seeking refuge in a nearby forest.

Highlighting the extent of the devastation, Sukhu reported that 15 houses have been significantly damaged, and the rural road network has suffered extensive destruction. Power infrastructure in Kangra has also been hit hard, with missing persons being employees of a local power project. The Chief Minister advised tourists to exercise caution near rivers, although he assured them that visiting the state during the monsoon season poses no inherent danger. Sukhu emphasized the need for vigilance given the recent cloudburst incidents, reiterating his government's swift and historic directive for all departments to stay prepared.

