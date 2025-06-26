Madhya Pradesh CM Addresses Controversial Bridge Design and State Development Initiatives

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has intervened to address significant criticism over a railway overbridge in Bhopal. The structure, which has a potentially dangerous 90-degree turn, has attracted public and opposition scrutiny. Yadav emphasized correcting the issue and identified those responsible for the oversight.

The bridge, situated in the Aishbagh area, was delayed for nearly a decade and now faces questions from the Congress party. They warned of potential accidents due to its sharp turn. The bridge spans 648 meters and costs Rs 18 crore. Public Works Minister Rakesh Singh mentioned that the design is five years old and was inspected by NHAI.

While speaking to reporters, CM Yadav also highlighted his trip to Jabalpur for a natural farming initiative and the importance of Madhya Pradesh's role in boosting agricultural output. Upcoming events like the RISE-2025 Conclave in Ratlam aim to foster industrial growth and create employment opportunities, reflecting the state government's broader developmental focus.