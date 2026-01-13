Left Menu

Revolutionizing Agriculture: Himachal's Natural Farming Push

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu pushes for integrating farmers' data into the Him Parivar Portal by 2026 to promote natural farming in Himachal Pradesh. The initiative intends to boost the rural economy and encourage youth participation. Successful branding and procurement highlight the state's agricultural progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 13-01-2026 19:23 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 19:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has urged the integration of comprehensive data on natural farming practitioners into the Him Parivar Portal by January 20, 2026. This initiative aims to create a block-level database, bolstering efforts to promote natural farming techniques across Himachal Pradesh.

During a meeting with the Agriculture Department, Sukhu emphasized how embracing natural farming could strengthen local economies and attract young farmers. The state is actively pushing for revolutionary changes in farming practices, with a focus on sustainability and community empowerment.

Under this initiative, various naturally sourced products are being marketed, including 'Him Chakki Atta' for wheat and 'Him Haldi' for turmeric. The government has already transferred significant sums directly to farmers' accounts, demonstrating positive outcomes from pricing strategies implemented to boost raw turmeric procurement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

