Revolutionizing Agriculture: Himachal's Natural Farming Push

In a decisive move, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has urged the integration of comprehensive data on natural farming practitioners into the Him Parivar Portal by January 20, 2026. This initiative aims to create a block-level database, bolstering efforts to promote natural farming techniques across Himachal Pradesh.

During a meeting with the Agriculture Department, Sukhu emphasized how embracing natural farming could strengthen local economies and attract young farmers. The state is actively pushing for revolutionary changes in farming practices, with a focus on sustainability and community empowerment.

Under this initiative, various naturally sourced products are being marketed, including 'Him Chakki Atta' for wheat and 'Him Haldi' for turmeric. The government has already transferred significant sums directly to farmers' accounts, demonstrating positive outcomes from pricing strategies implemented to boost raw turmeric procurement.

