Uttarakhand Bus Tragedy: Rawat Criticizes Administration Post Deadly Crash

In a tragic incident in Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand, a bus carrying 20 passengers collided with another vehicle and plunged into the Alaknanda River, resulting in the deaths of three individuals, with eight more injured. The accident has drawn sharp criticism from Congress leader and former Chief Minister Harish Rawat, who condemned the state's administration for not learning from previous accidents.

Emergency response crews, including teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and District Disaster Response Force (DDRF), promptly responded to the scene. Local residents actively participated in the rescue efforts. Eight survivors were pulled from the river, while critically injured victims were airlifted to AIIMS Rishikesh.

The bus, traveling from Rudraprayag to Badrinath, lost control on a sharp turn and fell approximately 300 meters into the river. Secretary for Disaster Management, Vinod Kumar Suman, confirmed ongoing rescue operations. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed deep sorrow over the incident and affirmed continuous support and coordination with rescue teams.

(With inputs from agencies.)