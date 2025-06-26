Major Ganja Haul: Police Nab Smuggler with 275 Kg Stash in Mathura

In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, Uttar Pradesh Police have confiscated 275 kilograms of ganja, valued at approximately Rs 1.5 crore, from a container truck on a highway in Mathura. The operation led to the arrest of Harish, a resident of Hathras district, according to police officials.

Umesh Chand Panwar from the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) revealed that the illicit cargo originated from Odisha. Harish, the prime suspect, allegedly procured the ganja from Odisha to distribute in the local market at negotiated prices.

"Today, we seized a vehicle transporting 275 kg of ganja from Odisha," Panwar told ANI. "Harish, the driver, has been arrested. He has been involved in this trade for an extended period, supplying ganja based on demand. Investigations are ongoing to unravel his complete network of operations." The probe continues as authorities dig deeper into the smuggling syndicate's links.

(With inputs from agencies.)