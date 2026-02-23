Left Menu

Odisha's Combat Against Women Crime Shows Effect

Odisha's Chief Minister highlights a significant decline in violent crimes against women over 18 months compared to previous periods. Despite high numbers, effective measures, including specialized units and public awareness campaigns, are implemented to tackle the issue. Efforts include monitoring by CAW&CW and provisions to protect women's safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 23-02-2026 20:18 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 20:18 IST
Odisha's Combat Against Women Crime Shows Effect
Mohan Charan Majhi
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced a reduction in severe crimes against women, noting a statistical decline over 18 months. Despite continued high numbers, strategic efforts aim for further improvement.

The state's initiative includes monitoring by the Crime Against Women & Children Wing (CAW&CW) and deployment of specialized units in districts to expedite investigations. Additionally, the government has taken preventive measures like installing CCTV and launching awareness drives.

Majhi informed the Assembly about comprehensive steps undertaken to safeguard women, leading to a decrease in certain crime rates like dowry deaths and acid attacks, showcasing a proactive stance against gender-based violence.

